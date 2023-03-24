WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors, which tabled the town of Covert’s request for $10,000 in Seneca County tourism promotion funds, will reconsider it Tuesday as part of its Economic Development and Tourism Committee meeting.
The town requested the money as part of its $30,000 contribution toward a three-municipality agreement to operate and maintain Camp Barton on the west shore of Cayuga Lake.
The Binghamton-based Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America, has decided to sell the camp to help meet its allocation toward a nationwide legal settlement of sexual abuse claims against Scout leaders.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has agreed to buy a large portion of Camp Barton, including Frontenac Falls and lakefront areas, but only if the towns of Covert and Ulysses, along with the village of Trumansburg, form a partnership to manage it as a recreational facility open to the public. All three municipalities have passed resolutions to create a partnership with the state agency and to form a local development corporation to act as a license and management team for the property.
In a Feb. 15 letter to the county, Covert Supervisor Michael Reynolds and Deputy Supervisor Deborah Nottke made the $10,000 request to the county board, noting the town had not engaged in this type of management before.
“The three municipalities are working together toward a preserving and establishing a corporation to operate a portion of Camp Barton with the goal of creating a cohesive working relationship with our local communities,” the letter to the board stated.
Covert officials said that after the state’s purchase is complete, the towns and village will be responsible for the care and management of a portion of Camp Barton, an area that will be used by community members and vacationers to enjoy as a park.
“The state can help with some construction, but not much more is expected from the state parks office,” the letter said. “A local development corporation is in the process of being formed by the three municipalities to share costs involved with maintaining and operating a community park.”
The $10,000 would come from a tourism promotion fund in the county budget, using a portion of revenue generated by the county’s room occupancy tax. Most of that revenue goes to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s lead promotion agency, but some is set aside for the board to allocate to projects submitted that could benefit tourism in the county.
In a March 10 letter from Jim, Carol and Lawrence Doolittle, owners of Frontenac Point Vineyard and Estate Winery on Route 89 in Covert, expressed support for the town’s request.
The Doolittles said many visitors ask where they can access Cayuga Lake.
“We have no choice now but to send them to Taughhannock Falls State Park, where they pay parking fees, support concessions, and contribute to the numbers that Tompkins County counts in reports of how many tourists that county counts each year,” the Doolittles wrote. “We ask the Seneca County Board of Supervisors to work with our supervisor, Mike Reynolds, to move forward in collaboration with the town of Ulysses and village of Trumansburg for the corporation that the state requires. Once that is completed, the state will purchase Camp Barton and we can then send our visitors to the lake in our county.”
The Doolittles noted the town of Covert has secured a $2.2 million grant to replace the Frontenac Road bridge that accesses Camp Barton, and they suggested other grant money would be available.