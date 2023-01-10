WATERLOO — Amanda Vavra is serving as interim clerk to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
Before the Geneva resident can have the interim removed from her title, the board must waive its requirement that the board clerk reside in Seneca County. That could happen at today’s 6 p.m. board meeting in the county office building.
The board is scheduled to vote on a local law approving the waiver following a public hearing conducted at the start of the meeting. The proposed law would allow the board clerk to reside in Seneca County, or the adjoining counties of Ontario, Wayne, Yates, Cayuga, Tompkins and Schuyler.
Vavra had been working as confidential secretary to County Manager Mitch Rowe and as purchasing agent and deputy board clerk. Longtime board clerk Margaret Li of Seneca Falls retired Dec. 31, leading to Vavra’s interim appointment.
Vavra would be paid $61,035.
She grew up in Ovid and graduated from South Seneca High School, Finger Lakes Community College and Empire State College. Before joining the county in 2018, she was human resources manager at Grist Iron Brewing Co. in Hector.