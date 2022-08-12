WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors heard a pair of impassioned pleas at its meeting Tuesday. The crux of those requests: that Seneca County recognize the Cayuga Nation reservation in Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick, along with its current governing council.
Missy Barringer said she is an enrolled Cayuga citizen, a member of the Wolf Clan, and the chief operator of Nation enterprises.
“I’m proud to work for them, and I look forward to the day when local governments and the Nation work together on mutual interests,” she said, “but there are two falsehoods that are impeding that from happening that I want to put to rest.”
Barringer told the board that while some disagree, the Nation has had a reservation in Seneca and Cayuga counties since the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, which gave the Cayugas 64,015 acres of land around the north end of Cayuga Lake.
“Only by mutual consent can that reservation be disestablished, and that hasn’t happened,” Barringer said. “The highest state and federal courts and numerous federal government departments have recognized our reservation. It’s time for Seneca County to accept and acknowledge that.”
Barringer also questioned if there is a leadership dispute within the tribe. She said 62% of Cayugas surveyed supported the current form of government, a five-member council headed by Clint Halftown.
“A small number don’t like it, but the majority does,” Barringer said. “They are free to have their opinion, but they don’t get to take matters in their own hands. They can’t override this support because they don’t like it. They say the chiefs and clan mothers system is the only way to govern, but that’s not the case. Tribal governments have evolved over the past 200 years. The Senecas, Oneidas and Mohawks have different types of governments that the federal government recognizes. They should not be taking over properties, threatening people, committing crimes, stealing and violating Nation laws with illegal businesses (while) hiding under Nation sovereignty.”
B.J. Radford, the Nation’s chief financial officer since 2003 and a non-Native American, also appealed to the board for the county to recognize the Nation and its Halftown-led Council, claiming threats of violence from the opposing faction of dissidents is growing.
Saying she was not speaking for the Nation, but herself, Radford described the current situation as “a sad state of affairs.” She said the Nation, the Board of Supervisors, and local law enforcement all share blame.
“The question is, what do we do about it?” Radford said.
Radford claimed the group opposed to Halftown and the Council have become “squatters” in 13 Nation-owned homes, haven’t paid rent for roughly 10 years, and owe thousands in unpaid water bills; the Nation has paid those water bills, Radford said.
She cited several town and Nation code and regulation violations by the dissident group, saying the properties where their businesses operate are not Nation properties and are subject to local taxes that haven’t been paid.
“I implore you to do what is best before there are eyesores in the community, fear of injury and lives, and other bad behavior with no repercussions,” Radford said. “The more they get away with it, the more they will continue. You should not treat the dissidents as a lawful government.”
Board members were silent before entering a half-hour executive session on unspecified items. When they returned, members indicated they would consider the requests.