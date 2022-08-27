Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane

This is an old pen-and-ink drawing of the Willard Asylum for the Chronic Insane, which opened in 1869 in the town of Romulus. The Willard Psychiatric Center closed in 1995, giving way to the Willard Drug Treatment Campus.

WATERLOO — Don’t let the property deteriorate. And, find a new use — aggressively.

