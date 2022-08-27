WATERLOO — Don’t let the property deteriorate. And, find a new use — aggressively.
That’s the advice the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is giving to state officials about the now-vacant 630-acre Willard Psychiatric Center property in Romulus.
The topic was broached at the Aug. 23 meeting of the board’s Planning, Development, Agriculture & Tourism committee. The last user of the former psychiatric center, which opened in 1869, was the state Department of Corrections. Its drug and alcohol treatment center, which took up a small portion of the campus, closed in March after 27 years of operation.
Several county officials, three local state lawmakers, and officials from the Department of Corrections, Empire State Development and the Department of Agriculture & Markets met for an Aug. 6 tour of the campus.
“The state people said they would be cutting off heat and light before winter. That makes me wonder about the impact on the buildings and prospects for redevelopment,” said County Manager Mitch Rowe, suggesting a letter-writing campaign to oppose that move. “We had hoped for more from that tour, but it’s a start.”
Ovid Supervisor Joe Borst said he has concerns about the condition of the buildings, many of which are aging. He supports any effort to keep the buildings from deteriorating further so the property can be better marketed.
Board chairman Bob Hayssen was pessimistic, saying the older buildings likely will need to be torn down, noting state officials say there is no money budgeted to preserve the campus.
“I’m not happy with the meeting,” Hayssen said. “It was a waste of time.”
Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart asked if the county or any town or towns would be interested in the property.
“I wouldn’t touch it with a 10-foot pole,” Hayssen responded.
“I feel we should encourage the state to take action and not let the campus deteriorate,” Barnhart said.
Hayssen said the state made no plans for what to do when the drug and alcohol treatment center closed.
“No matter what you do, it will be an institution forever, and it’s full of asbestos,” Hayssen said.
“The state should make it safe and sell it to a developer,” Barnhart countered. “We need to stress the need not to let it stagnate.”
“I agree,” Hayssen replied. “We need to come up with ideas to get it on the tax rolls.”
In other committee action Tuesday:
• The Finance, Assessment & Insurance committee voted 3-2 to approve giving county employees not slated for a stipend for covid-related work a $3,000 bonus for full-time workers and a $1,500 bonus for part-time workers. The proposal, floated by Enslow earlier this month, was referred to the committee.
Borst, Barnhart and Enslow favored the measure. Mike Ferrara and committee chairman Mike Reynolds were opposed.
With the approval, it will now go to the full board for a vote in September.
• County Public Health Director Scott King voiced unhappiness with the state’s plan to give frontline healthcare workers a bonus. He said the criteria over what job titles would be used to determine recipients of the bonuses would leave most of his department’s staff out.