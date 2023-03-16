WATERLOO — The Board of Supervisors took the first step toward increasing Seneca County’s room occupancy tax from 3% to 5%.
The board voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve a home-rule resolution asking the state Legislature to approve the increase, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2024.
Most of the proceeds from the tax go to the county Chamber of Commerce as the official tourism promotion agency. A portion is set aside for the board to allocate to those who apply for tourism-related projects.
During public comment, Al Lester of Romulus voiced opposition to the increase. He explained he has a single apartment in his home that he leases as a short-term rental.
“I have worked hard all my life. Nothing was given to me,” Lester said. “My wife and I were able to build a home on East Lake Road, and as our income declined, taxes, utilities and other cost were going up.”
He said they installed the apartment for children and grandchildren to use when visiting, but that is happening less and less. Because of the rising cost of living and less income, they decided to lease the apartment as a short-term rental.
“I’m willing to have the 3% tax and for us to be left alone, but enough is enough. It has to stop somewhere,” Lester said. “Maybe if the IDA stopped giving out exemptions you would lose less revenue.”
Lester continued to say there are not enough hotels and motels in Seneca County to meet the tourism demand.
“We help provide that housing,” he noted. “What happened to free enterprise? We comply with all codes and rules. Stop having this tax go up and be happy. There will be more rentals at 3% than at 5%.”
Board member Bob Shipley of Waterloo reminded Lester the renters pay the tax, not the landlords, and the revenue goes to promote tourism, which benefits the county and helps increase sales tax revenue.
When the motion was proposed, board member Bob Hayssen of Varick thought about introducing a measure to table so landlords could be asked what they thought of the increase. However, Hayssen decided against it.
Hayssen cast the lone no vote against the motion.
In other action:
• CONSTITUTIONAL COUNTY — Doug McMillan of Seneca Falls appealed to the board to do what it can to protect the constitutional rights of its residents. He suggested the county consider becoming a Constitutional County, as Cattaraugus County is considering. McMillan focused on the Second Amendment, complaining that his application for a gun is being delayed unduly due to new state regulations.
He gave the board a copy of the Cattaraugus County motion, which County Attorney David Ettman said he would review.
Supervisor Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls asked who decides what is constitutional and what is not. His colleague, Jeff Trout of Fayette, suggested it is the U.S. Supreme Court that makes those decisions.
• SALES TAX — Supervisors voted to once again request a home-rule legislation for renewal of an extra 1% county sales tax rate. The original county sales tax rate was 3% when imposed in 1982. An extra 1% was added a few years later, and the state requires approval for the 4% sales tax rate every three years.