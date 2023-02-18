WATERLOO — A routine request for state Legislature approval to continue a longstanding county sales tax for another five years sparked debate among the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at its February meeting.
The county imposed a 3% county sales tax in 1982 and added another 1% in 2002, acquiring state approval in order to do so. The state’s OK was contingent upon the county seeking a home rule bill every five years to keep the extra sales tax in place.
The board considered a motion Feb. 14 to extend the extra 1% for five more years, noting that the current approval expires in November.
The board’s Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee considered the motion first.
Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart suggested asking for state permission to increase the rate by more than 1%, possibly hiking it to 8.25% or 8.5%, and use the extra revenue to share with towns and villages in the county. The county keeps all of its sales tax revenue, rebuffing periodic discussions about sharing as some do, like Wayne County.
Barnhart claimed the state is holding back $775,000 in funding that is due to the county, and the higher sales tax could help make up that shortfall.
Committee chairman and Covert Supervisor Mike Reynolds, along with Waterloo’s Bob Shipley, pushed back on Barnhart’s idea. Reynolds noted it would be an added tax on consumers, and Shipley said adding more sales tax will not help businesses.
“There are other ways to come up with more revenue,” Shipley maintained.
Ovid Supervisor Joseph Borst said an increase of more than 1% it would hurt his auto-repair business.
Barnhart said he doesn’t think the added tax would hurt business, noting some neighboring counties are at 8.5% already.
“My concern is property taxes for towns and villages, which are left out of sales tax sharing,” Barnhart said. “I think it’s worth looking at. An extra half percent would generate $2 million and get needed revenue to the towns and villages.”
“Let’s do more research and get input from business owners,” said Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara said.
“I’ll keep asking and keep looking for information. I don’t see it as tax-shifting,” Barnhart said.
The committee ultimately approved the home rule request, and the full board gave its unanimous approval later in the meeting.
Tyre’s Beth Partee and Romulus’ David Hayes missed the meeting.
In other action:
• APPOINTMENT — The board voted to appoint Joe Stevens of Waterloo to become one of the county’s four, part-time elected coroners. A Republican, he will fill the position that Frank Eldredge was elected to last November, but declined to accept because he moved out of the county.
• COMMITTEES — The board voted 8-4 to approve a reduction in the number of standing board committees from 13 to nine. Reynolds, Ferrara, Seneca Falls’ Paul Kronenwetter and Varick’s Bob Hayssen were opposed.