WATERLOO — Seneca County’s 2020 budget revenue shortfall may be $6.2 million, the Board of Supervisors was told Tuesday.
Speaking at the board’s Ways & Means Committee, County Manager Mitch Rowe said as preparation for a 2021 budget begins, the Nov. 15 deadline to file a tentative budget can be met, but he hopes to first hear from the state that del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre, closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be reopened and again generate revenue for the county this year.
“We budgeted $2.5 million from the casino gaming revenue sharing for our 2020 budget,” Rowe said. “But the closure of the casino since mid-March will cause a $2 million shortfall.”
Rowe said the county has received only about $500,000 from the casino in the 2½ months it was open in 2020.
“The closure of most of our local businesses has also caused a $2 million deficit and state aid cuts will add to that deficit,” Rowe said.
County Finance Director Halle Stevens told the board that the state aid picture is still unclear. She said a 20-percent cut in claims for aid that already have been submitted to the state is in place.
“But the Division of Budget adds that if the federal government doesn’t give the state more funding, that 20 percent cut in aid to localities could be permanent,”
Stevens said. That would mean a $2.2 million reduction from the $11 million in state aid figured into the 2020 budget, she added.
Stevens said the casino, sales tax and state aid revenue reductions could add up to $6.2 million, only partially offset by spending cuts and a hiring freeze.
“We are tightening our belts. Usually by this time of the year, we’ve spent 60 percent of the general fund. This year at this time, we’re at 46 percent,” Stevens said.
Rowe said he will keep the board informed as 2021 budget requests are filed by department heads this Friday.
The board also voted to increase the amount it pays Dr. William Dean of Geneva for coroner-orderd autopsies to $700, up from the current $650, and to increase the body transport fee to $350.
In other action, the board voted to send a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking that he recognize that del Lago can meet COVID-19 safety guidelines and should be allowed to reopen. Since closing, the casino has furloughed more than 1,000 employees, contributing to the county’s revenue shortfall.
A rally of casino employees to reopen is scheduled for noon today at the Route 414 site.
County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart suggested the motion be delayed until October to see if infection rates stay low and the county’s schools reopen safely without a spike in cases.
But the board voted in committee and as a full board to approve the reopening request.
Also, board member Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, asked the board to consider a waiver of its requirement that property taxes be paid up to date before a property owner can obtain a construction or demolition permit. He said he was asking in order to allow the Cayuga Indian Nation to get a permit for clean up of several properties on the east side of Route 89 in Seneca Falls, partially demolished in February.
There was little support and the matter was dropped.