WATERLOO — In recognition of Earth Day, Seneca County residents can have their unwanted confidential documents shredded for free from 9 a.m. to noon April 23 at the county office building.
Unwanted bank, credit-card and tax records will be shredded by Shred-Text Document Destruction Services. People are asked not to bring junk mail or similar items that are not confidential and can be recycled.
Documents to be shredded can contain rubber bands, light paper clips, or staples, and can be in hanging file folders.
The event is sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County. There will be a limited number of blue recycling bins available for county residents.
To help traffic flow, people are asked to use the North Road entrance and follow signs to the loading dock area on the east side of the county office building.