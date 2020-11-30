WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has launched a two-pronged effort to help local businesses in the COVID-19 environment.
“Throughout the pandemic, our community has been extremely supportive of local businesses,” Chamber President and CEO Jeff Shipley said. “While many people have made a concerted effort to buy takeout from area restaurants, it is also important to consider local retailers and service providers. Their collective well-being is critical to our economy.”
According to Shipley, the Chamber has launched these initiatives:
• Think Local First — This advertising campaign asks the community to think local first when making purchases. The ads, targeted to social media users throughout the region, encourages consumers to purchase local goods and services during the holiday gift-giving season. In addition, the Chamber has created a dedicated page at www.senecachamber.org to provide unique gift ideas such as pet adoptions, products that support charitable organizations and items that are made in the Finger Lakes.
• Seneca Safe — This is designed to provide support and guidance on safety protocols that are being used to control the spread of COVID-19.
“Research indicates that consumers are prioritizing safety considerations when it comes to choosing where to do business,” Shipley said. “Seneca Safe is an opportunity to reassure workers, residents and visitors that local businesses and organizations are committed to keeping them safe and healthy.”
The Chamber is providing posters to businesses that pledge to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The posters illustrate key guidelines that participating businesses have adopted, such as facial coverings, social distancing, and sanitizing efforts. Each business is provided with a listing on the Chamber’s Seneca Safe website page.
Also, an online form allows users to share their Seneca Safe experience to encourage repeat visitation and to recognize the efforts of local businesses.
To sign up for the Seneca Safe pledge or learn more about local goods and services, contact the Chamber at (315) 568-2906.