FAYETTE — Three state legislators from the area will speak at the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce legislative lunch scheduled for June 29 at Ventosa Vineyards.
It starts at 12 noon.
State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-58 of Big Flats, and Assemblymen Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, and Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, will speak about current state government issues.
The new 58th State Senate District will include all of Seneca County. O’Mara has served since being elected in 2010 and is the ranking minority member on the finance and investigations committee and government operations committee.
Palmesano — who, like O’Mara, was elected in 2010 and has served since — is assistant Minority Leader and represents the southern half of Seneca County. Gallahan, elected in 2020, represents the northern half of Seneca County.
Admission to the hour-long program is available to Chamber members and the general public by reservation. Tickets are $35; Chamber members receive a $10 discount.
“As the leading voice for business in our region, the Seneca County Chamber is pleased to help connect our stakeholders with important policy makers,” Chamber President and CEO Jeff Shipley said. “This forum will give the local business community an opportunity to provide their input on decisions that are being made at a statewide level.”
To reserve a seat for the luncheon, contact the Chamber at info@senecachamber.org or (315) 568-2906.