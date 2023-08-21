WATERLOO — Back in 2019, the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce announced plans to acquire an historic house at routes 414 and 318 in Tyre and convert it to their new headquarters and a visitors center.
As of now, that plan has not been set in motion — and Chamber President Jeff Shipley said another $500,000 is needed for the project to start.
The Chamber has purchased the former Dr. Thomas Magee home on 2.62 acres at the northwest corner of 318 and 414. The home was built in 1821, the first brick house in the area. A wood-frame addition was constructed in 1878.
The Chamber bought the property early in 2019. In December that year, Shipley said the project had received all necessary approvals and work was expected to start in April 2020, with completion estimated in 6-8 months. The plans included keeping the home’s exterior intact, renovating the interior, building an addition or two, and adding a parking lot. The Chamber agreed to preserve certain features of the building while constructing an addition to the west.
The proposed addition of a conference room to the north will not be part of the project, Shipley noted.
A combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, unanticipated historic preservation requirements, and rising construction costs delayed the project. However, Shipley said the Chamber has kept working toward making the project a reality.
“We still want to locate our headquarters and visitors center there, but we’re in a holding pattern until we shore up our finances,” Shipley said.
He said the Chamber has received a $150,000 state grant. Shipley said another $350,000 came from selling one acre of their Magee property to Dunkin’ Donuts; Dunkin’ has not moved forward with plans for a new store on the land it bought.
“We have plans drawn up, but will probably have to downsize a bit to make the finances work,” Shipley said. “We can’t change the siding, windows or roof. The conference room on the north will likely have to be put off until later.”
The addition to the west is needed for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
“This project has to be sustainable, or we will wait a few years until we’re sure that is the case,” Shipley added, noting the location is still what Chamber officials feel is the best for the future, being near Thruway Exit 41 and a growing commercial corridor on routes 414 and 318, highlighted by del Lago Resort & Casino.
Meanwhile, he said the Chamber is happy at its current location in rented space at 1 W. Main St. in downtown Waterloo. Shipley added that the Chamber is also at full strength with a recent hiring.
“We are bullish about the county’s future and focused on our mission,” he said. “We’re excited.”