WATERLOO — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled two travel presentations for Feb. 18 at the Chamber’s 1 W. Main St. offices.
At 10 a.m., there will be a presentation on a five-day trip to Nashville, Tenn., also known as Music City USA.
At 11 a.m., information will be presented on a nine-day trip to Norway.
These are information-only meetings, and no commitment to participate in these trips is necessary. However, those attending will get a discount on booking the trips.
Those interested should RSVP at (315) 568-2906 or info@senecachamber.org.