WATERLOO — Seneca County Clerk Tina Lotz has announced that all records in the clerk’s office are now available online.
The web address to access the records is USlandrecords.com. Users should select New York, and then Seneca County, from the drop-down menus. The web page will come up with instructions to follow.
Lotz said she is now working on implementing electronic recording for all land documents, saying that should be completed before the end of the year.
“I am pleased to offer this service to all users of the clerk’s office,” she said. “These are progressive changes that will enhance the office.”