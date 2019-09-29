WATERLOO — Unable or unwilling to deal with a proposed sewer use law at its Sept. 24 regular meeting, the Public Works Committee of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will try again at a special meeting Monday night.
On the agenda is whether the committee wants to introduce proposed Local Law B of 2019, the sewer use law, and schedule a public hearing.
The proposed law would regulate public and private sewers and drains, private sewage disposal, installation and connection of building lateral sewer lines and the discharge of waters and waste into the public sewer system.
It also provides penalties for violations and for administration and management of the three sewer districts and any future sewer districts.
A sewer use law is strongly suggested by the state Department of Environmental Conservation as part of a larger plan for the county to upgrade its two wastewater treatment plants in the southern end, correcting several deficiencies noted by state inspectors.
The committee also developed a list of 21 questions about the two south end sewer districts for Public Works Commissioner Sam Priem that may be addressed at Monday’s special meeting.
Those questions mostly relate to notice of violations the DEC served in February for Sewer Districts 1 and 2 and the status of a proposed plan to consolidate sewage treatment at one plant.
The county operates these sewer districts:
District 1: This district conveys and treats wastewater in a system that goes generally along Route 96A from the village of Ovid to the Willard Drug Treatment Center, the hamlet of Willard and then north to the southern boundary of Sampson State Park, Lakeshore Landing, East Lake Road and connecting to the Varick-Seneca Lake sewer conveyance lines.
District 1 also provides service to the village of Lodi as an out-of-district user via a connection on Route 96 from Lodi to the village of Ovid.
District 2: This district provides conveyance and treatment services to current tenants and users within the former Seneca Army Depot, including the Five Points State Correctional Facility, the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center and Spring Meadows Apartments.
It also provides out-of-district service to the hamlet of Romulus.
District 3: Established in 2016 and operational this year, this district is a conveyance-only district along Routes 318 and 414 in the towns of Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls.
The wastewater it conveys is treated at the Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plant. It serves Waterloo Premium Outlets and the New York State Thruway rest area in Junius.