SENECA FALLS — The fifth annual Seneca County Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge.
The Elks Lodge, at 2221 River Road, is partnering with the United Way of Seneca County to sponsor the free dinner.
“Because no one should eat alone on Thanksgiving, the dinner is open to all in need of a holiday meal and a place to go,” said Rhonda Jasper, executive director of the United Way. “Diners can expect a traditional Thanksgiving dinner served buffet style for those who eat in or take out. Delivery of meals will be done in the morning and is available to those with an absolute need who cannot attend the dinner at the Elks Lodge.”
Dan’s Design Landscape Construction of Waterloo will again donate all the turkeys and several local churches and organizations will donate the fixings. Because some items will need to be purchased, monetary donations will be accepted and can be made payable to the United Way of Seneca County, P.O. Box 623, Waterloo or online at uwseneca.org.
Donations of gently used or new winter coats and accessories to be handed out the day of the dinner are being accepted at several dropoff locations. Call the United Way at (315) 539-1135 for details.
The committee is seeking volunteers to help with the preparation, cooking, setup, decorations, serving, deliveries and cleanup. Preparation of the dinner will begin Wednesday, Nov. 27, and continue through Thanksgiving morning. Final cleanup is scheduled for the morning of Friday, Nov. 29.
Those interested in volunteering can call (315) 539-1135. Delivery must be scheduled in advance by calling the same number, (315) 539-1135.