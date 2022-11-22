WATERLOO — After two years of covid-related virtual meetings, Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will conduct its annual meeting in person this year.
The annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at Knapp Winery & Restaurant in Varick.
Chef John McNabb will prepare a light dinner of soup, salad, bread and dessert, along with non-alcoholic beverages and a cash wine bar. There will be a brief socialization time before a business meeting at 6:15 p.m., followed by a review of 2022 activities, successes and recognition of outgoing board members.
All county residents 18 or older who are in any way involved in or use CCE services as volunteers, participants or supporters are eligible to attend and vote.
Reservations are required by Dec. 2. Make them at www.senecacountycce.org or by calling 315-539-9251.