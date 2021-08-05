ROMULUS — The charitable giving continues for corrections officers at the Seneca County Jail.
In their “snapshot” for July, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the officers raised more than $11,000 for veterans organizations in a local lacrosse tournament called "Shootout for Soldiers." The event, part of a national fundraiser, was July 25 in Canandaigua.
"The money raised by the team was the highest in the nation," Cleere said. "The sheriff and I are very proud of them for their community involvement."
The effort came a month after the corrections officers raised more than $6,500 for Special Olympics during a flag football tournament at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.
Luce and Cleere highlighted the following for June:
July 8 — Sheriff's investigators arrested a person suspected of committing a strong-armed robbery in the town of Waterloo.
July 9 — The narcotics unit executed a search warrant in Seneca Falls, seizing cocaine, narcotic pills and a stun gun. Two people were arrested.
July 12 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Interlaken, where a person was allegedly strangled. Luce said the suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody with no injuries.
July 23 — Deputies executed a search warrant for a person allegedly violating a court order in Tyre. The suspect fled but was apprehended without incident.
July 27 — A 14-year-old male was injured in Fayette when the shotgun he was firing malfunctioned. The case remains under investigation.
July 29 — A deputy doing a business check at Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius was nearby when three suspects were shoplifting at another store. They were arrested.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,554 calls in July, making 69 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and made 14 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated seven cases. It has recouped more than $144,000 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 50. More than $30,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $233,000.
In the civil division, there were 45 summons/complaints/services and 11 income executions. Deputies assisted with one eviction.