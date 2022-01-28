WATERLOO — A Romulus man who broke another man’s arm with an axe handle is heading to prison.
Christopher Coyle, 46, was sentenced Wednesday by Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to 2-6 years in prison. Coyle pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of menacing.
He was arrested by state police in December 2020 on numerous charges — including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and resisting arrest — following a family dispute. Police said Coyle broke the man’s arm and went into a barn with a shotgun when police arrived. He later came out of the barn, with the gun, in close proximity to police but did not point it directly at officers.
Police said Coyle, a convicted felon at the time, was not allowed to have firearms.
In other Seneca County Court action Wednesday:
• The scheduled sentencing of Randy Adorno-Davila, who was convicted in a December trial of predatory sexual assault against a child, was adjourned after he asked for a new attorney. The class A felony charge has a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz said the next court date in the case has not been set.
Adorno-Davila, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested last year following investigations by state and Waterloo police. It was the same victim in both cases.
Adorno-Davila is being held in the Seneca County Correctional Facility without bail.