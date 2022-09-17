WATERLOO — A local man who sold drugs in the village is heading to prison.
Joshua Rotondo, 24, was sentenced Wednesday by Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch to 5½ years in prison. Rotondo pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal sale of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Rotondo was arrested in April by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit. He admitted selling ecstasy.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Rotondo, at the time of his arrest, was on probation from a previous felony drug conviction in 2019.
In other court action Wednesday:
• Justin Bluto, 36, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 14 to three years in prison.
Bluto was arrested in June by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit. Police said he sold cocaine in the town of Waterloo and was on probation from a previous drug conviction.
• Timothy Brown, 36, of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 to 1½ to 3 years in prison.
Brown was arrested in January by village police. Police said he was driving a stolen vehicle.
• Korrie Pender, 24, of Seneca Falls, pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16 to five years’ probation, 100 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine, revocation of her driver’s license, and an ignition interlock order.