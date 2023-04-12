WATERLOO — Seneca County’s district attorney is running for reelection, setting up a rematch of sorts with the man he defeated in a close race four years ago.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Mark Sinkiewicz announced his bid for another term. He has filed petitions and been endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families parties to be on the November ballot.
“I have the right combination of experience, leadership, and the ability to serve,” Sinkiewicz said. “I want to continue to put it to good use to keep our great community safe.”
Sinkiewicz’s news comes about a month after one of his opponents in the 2019 election, John Nabinger, announced he would run again. Nabinger, assistant county public defender, has been endorsed by county Republicans and also will appear on the Conservative Party line in November.
Nabinger won a GOP primary in 2019 by 33 votes over Chris Folk, a former Waterloo town judge. Nabinger lost by 76 votes in the general election to Sinkiewicz. Nabinger said later he believed he would have won that election if not for Folk, who earned more than 1,500 votes on minor party lines.
Sinkiewicz was elected DA after serving as acting district attorney following Barry Porsch’s election as county judge. Sinkiewicz was first assistant district attorney under Porsch for nine years before he was named acting DA.
Sinkiewicz has been with the district attorney’s office for 20 years, starting in 2003 as a contractual attorney handling prison cases. He was hired part time in 2004 and full time in 2008.
He was promoted to first assistant by Porsch in 2010. Sinkiewicz was a public defender for nine years before becoming a prosecutor.
Sinkiewicz noted he has prosecuted hundreds of cases during his tenure in the DA’s office, appearing regularly before grand and petit juries. He added that he has worked with dozens of defense attorneys and developed close professional relationships with every police department in the county.
Sinkiewicz said during his time as DA he navigated the pandemic shutdown and instituted new procedures and protocols to contend with many legal changes including bail reform, discovery reform, Raise the Age, and Less is More legislation.
He continued to say that he had moved the office into the digital age by implementing digital evidence handling, which enables the rapid exchange of discovery with defense attorneys. He also revamped the traffic ticket reduction program to allow for the electronic exchange of information to quickly settle routine traffic tickets.
In addition to court appearances, Sinkiewicz supervises a staff of eight, saying he adjusts their workload routinely to cover more than a dozen justice courts, drug court, grand jury, county court, and centralized arraignment court held twice a day year-round.
“I feel the community is best served by someone with a small ego — a public servant who actually serves and doesn’t expect to be served,” Sinkiewicz said. “I require every employee to treat everyone with dignity and respect, even those charged with crimes.”
Sinkiewicz lives in Romulus, where he and his wife of 35 years settled with their two children in 2000.