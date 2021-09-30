WATERLOO — The Seneca County Democratic Party will have new officers for the next two years.
Ovid resident David Wood was elected chairman of the county Democratic Committee at last week’s biannual reorganizational meeting.
Wood is a member of the Ovid Village Board and town Planning Board, and American Legion Post 463. He volunteers with STEPS (Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions), Friends of The Three Bears, the Seneca County Transportation Corps, and the Wayne County Action Program.
A native of Florida, Wood retired as project manager for training and simulations for the U.S. Department of Defense six years ago. He spent 14 years as a Marine. His wife, Marylinda, is from Ovid.
The Woods have lived in Ovid for five years.
Wood said he wants to maintain communication with all county residents.
“We can do a lot more together rather than isolated in separate camps,” he said. “It is critical to align residents of the county with common goals for improving the quality of life within the county. Having previously lived in a place that was administered under a county government system, I was able to observe many of the benefits, mainly the elimination of redundancy in organizations, especially through utilizing the technologies already available to the county.
“I believe we can show that taxpayers can gain benefits and efficiencies with common-sense planning and execution,” he continued. “There are no overnight solutions, but with good land-use efforts, we can maintain the things that make life here valued and attain the proper balance of agriculture, small and medium businesses, tourism, and quality residential desirability.”
Wood succeeds Varick resident Susan Ottenweller, who served as chairwoman for two years but did not seek reelection.
Wood defeated Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls for the chairmanship. Sauvageau is chairwoman of the Seneca Falls Democratic Committee and has served as county committee vice-chair.
The party has two vice-chairs, one man and one woman. Ruth Same of Seneca Falls, who had been committee secretary, was elected to the vice-chairwoman position, succeeding Sauvageau.
Robert Meek of Ovid was elected without opposition to the other vice-chair position. He succeeds Richard Pavio of Seneca Falls.
Jean Currie of Ovid will succeed Same as secretary and Rachel Weil of Seneca Falls will be treasurer, succeeding Charles Brady of Fayette.
The county Republican Committee also reorganized this year. It retained the same slate of officers it has had the past two years.
Varick resident Tom Fox returns as chairman of the county committee, as does Mike Mirras of Seneca Falls as first vice-chair; Sue Ann Fisher of Waterloo as second vice-chair; Sandy Ferrara of Seneca Falls as secretary, and Doris Ross of Waterloo as treasurer.
The county Conservative Party is required to reorganize this year too. It has until Oct. 23 to do so. The current chairman is William “Beezer” White of Waterloo.