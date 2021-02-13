SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Democratic Committee donated $500 to the Seneca County House of Concern food pantry.
The donation, made Feb. 4, was the latest in the Democratic Party’s program of support for the county’s seven food banks that are trying to fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 47-member committee designates a food bank every month to receive a donation. The next recipient will be the Interlaken Reformed Church Kitchen Cupboard. Other pantries its has helped are the Cayuga-Seneca Community Action Program and the Harmony Food Pantry in Waterloo, the Lodi Presbyterian Church, the South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry, and the Tyre Food Pantry.
In 2020, the Democratic Committee donated more than $2,300 to the food banks.
Party chairwoman Susan Ottenweller of Varick said she expects that support to continue “as long as there is need and right now, the county is still experiencing food insecurity.’’
Donations to the Seneca County Democratic Committee’s food bank program should be sent to party treasurer, Charles Brady, at P.O. Box 447, Seneca Falls, 13148-0447.
For more information, call Ottenweller at (585) 749-0171 or Ruth Same at (315) 246-5789.