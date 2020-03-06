WATERLOO — Time has apparently taken its toll on Seneca County’s historic markers.
The county said an effort — initiated by Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen — is underway to restore those markers
The county said the initial phase is the temporary removal of markers from their locations so that they can be restored and repainted. The restored markers will be returned promptly, the county added.
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said a restoration team has been formed and it is comprised of Hayssen, County Historian Walt Gable and members of the Seneca County Highway Department.
“The Historic Markers Team is moving swiftly to have restoration work done on those historic markers that are most in need, so that they can be placed back on their poles before the peak summer tourist season,” said Hayssen. “This is especially important for those associated with the Women’s Rights Movement in Seneca Falls and the history of Sampson.”
Gable said it’s a much-needed effort.
“As I have been taking new pictures these past two weeks of the historic markers in Seneca County, I have been amazed at the very poor condition of so many of these markers. The time to act is now. Some will go to a private company to be stripped of their paint and then repainted.”
Rowe said the Board of Supervisors is supportive of the project.
“We are fortunate that the Seneca County Board of Supervisors has authorized $15,000 for this needed historic marker restoration program,” he said. “The Restoration Team looks forward to having several of these markers look virtually brand new for this summer’s tourist season.”
Rowe said the markers “are an important testament to Seneca County’s history and their renewed appearance will contribute to the county’s ongoing efforts to welcome visitors and celebrate its history.”