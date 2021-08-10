WATERLOO — In a matter of days, Seneca County could be out of the business of administering and operating its water and sewer districts.
When it meets tonight, the Board of Supervisors is expected to OK an intermunicipal agreement with Waterloo for the village to take over administration and operation of the districts as of Aug. 20. The agreement would be for an initial five-year period, with an option to renew for another five years.
The cost to the county would be $100,000 a year. In the meantime, the county will look into the feasibility of creating a countywide water and sewer authority.
Currently, the county has two sewer districts and a single water district serving the central and southern parts of the county. The village supplies water to the water district. The wastewater is handled by treatment plants at Willard and at the Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus.
Also tonight:
• County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi will explain how unpaid Cayuga Nation property taxes are apportioned among the county, the Seneca Falls school district, and the towns of Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick. Sinicropi also is scheduled to speak on the concept of a county solid waste management plan.
• County Manager Mitch Rowe will be asked to plan for a countywide commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States. The event is set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at LaFayette Park in Waterloo. Elected officials, and police and fire departments in the county, would be invited to participate in the formal ceremonies, which will include a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to pay respect to those who lost their lives in the attacks.
• Supervisors are expected to accept a Safe Housing Option Grant of $54,054 from the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence. The money would be used to provide housing support and services for victims of domestic violence.
• Sally Kenyon of Varick may be appointed to fill a vacancy on the county Planning Board.
• The board will consider creating and filling a new position of full-time project director in the Public Health Department. The position is fully funded for five years by a grant and would be eliminated if grant funding expires. The job entails fulfilling the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Grant requirements.
• Clean Harbors of Norwalk, Mass., was the lowest of two bidders interested in running the county’s annual household hazardous waste collection event this fall. Their bid was $13,700.