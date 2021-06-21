WATERLOO — After taking a year off because of COVID-19, the Seneca County Fair will be back this summer.
The fair will be July 21-24 at the 100 Swift St. fairgrounds. It once again is sponsored by the Seneca County Agricultural Society.
The society’s Board of Directors voted to resume the fair at its May 20 meeting. It will be the 177th fair since 1841.
Last year marked the fourth time since its inception the fair was not conducted. The others were 1941-42, when the fairgrounds were used to house workers building the Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, and in 1945, when the federal government shut down such events at the end of World War II.
Details on events that will be scheduled for the fair are being developed and should be announced soon. It will include 4-H animal and other agricultural exhibits and judging, a midway, and demolition derbies.
Admission is free.
The fair will operate under any statewide COVID guidelines that are in place at the time.
The first Seneca County Fair was held in October 1841 in Ovid. It showed a profit of $45.50. It moved to Waterloo in 1842 and stayed there until 1856, when the society began alternating between Ovid and Waterloo. In 1870, the fair moved to Waterloo permanently.
The society bought the current fairgrounds, including what later became Maple Grove Speedway, from William Burton in 1882 for $6,000.
The Seneca County Fair will join the Ontario County Fair in returning this summer. The latter is scheduled for July 27-31.
The area’s other two county fairs, Wayne and Yates, were canceled for the second year in a row.