WATERLOO — Seneca County farmers can now subscribe to or renew enrollment in agriculture programs for 2022.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County Ag Specialist Judy Wright said enrollment is now open for three programs offered by Cornell University’s Regional Agriculture Teams. They are the Northwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Team program, the Cornell Vegetable program, and the Finger Lakes Grape program.
Enrollment and information can be obtained by calling Wright at (315) 539-9251, ext. 109, and leaving a voicemail, or emailing her at jlw24@cornell.edu.
Wright also announced that copies of the Seneca County Agricultural Enhancement Plan draft are available by visiting the county website link for Seneca County Planning and Community Development. Paper copies have been placed at all town offices and local public libraries.
There will be public presentations on the draft at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the lecture hall at the Seneca County Health and Senior Services Building in Waterloo and Jan. 18 in the South Seneca High School auditorium. Covid-19 protocols will be in place, and the Jan. 12 session will be available on Zoom. Call Wright by noon Jan. 12 to register and get the link.
After the plan is submitted to the Board of Supervisors, a public hearing will be conducted prior to formal county adoption.
Due to Covid, the Cooperative Extension staff in Waterloo is working remotely until Jan. 18.