WATERLOO — At its May 9 meeting, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted to support a lawsuit against Elaine Buisch of Seneca Falls over the purchase of a delinquent property in Lodi at a tax sale last year.
The board met in executive session with County Attorney David Ettman to discuss the matter. When supervisors returned to open session, the vote was unanimous to authorize and confirm Ettman’s recommendation to take legal action against Buisch.
The lawsuit claims Buisch failed to complete the purchase of 8612 Lodi-Covert Townline Road property, which was sold at auction in August 2022.
Filing the lawsuit also was recommended by County Treasurer Les Marquart.
In other matters:
• RICCI — Supervisors reappointed Rich Ricci of Fayette as the representative on the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. board.
Ricci has served in the position for more than 10 years. His new term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
• DISPATCHERS — The board approved the transfer of 911 dispatchers and senior dispatchers to a new bargaining unit.
The dispatchers will move from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Employees Association to Local 850 of the Civil Service Employees Association.