OVID –– Seneca County residents are invited to participate in a 9-11 remembrance walk at 7 p.m. today to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the United States..
The walk will begin at South Seneca High School on Main Street and proceed to the Ovid Fire Department memorial just south of the Brown Street fire station.
The Seneca County Board of Supervisors, county staff, the Ovid Fire Department and other first responders will participate and the public is encouraged to join in the walk.