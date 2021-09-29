WATERLOO — In what is being called a great day for Seneca County, officials have announced a nearly $2.89 million grant for the county mental health department.
The $2,888,545 grant, for the Seneca County Post-Pandemic Telehealth and Crisis Response Program, comes from the federal Department of Health and Human Services and state Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“This is a huge milestone for Seneca County in bridging the gap with people in desperate need of mental health services,” said Waterloo Supervisor Michael Enslow, who chairs the mental health services committee for the Board of Supervisors. “This further closes the gap between mental health services and law enforcement agencies. It’s a great day for Seneca County.”
Margaret Morse, the county’s director of mental health, said the grant will boost the mental health and substance use disorder needs of adults and youth throughout the county. She added that the county is designated as a medically underserved and health provider shortage area for mental health.
County officials said the rural nature of the county, along with few behavioral health providers and a limited public transportation system, present challenges for access to care. Over the past 18 months, local police agencies saw a large spike in mental health, substance use disorder and domestic calls requiring a crisis/emergency response.
As a rural community, Morse said Seneca County uses a partnership/collaboration approach to addressing community needs, recognizing that the increasing behavioral health needs during the pandemic are best met through this approach. The proposed services will be provided in partnership with law enforcement, schools and community-based organizations.
“This is the realization of a longstanding collaborative vision,” Morse said. “This funding will allow for the furtherance of a strong and growing collaboration between mental health services and local law enforcement to meet the mental health needs, particularly the growing mental health crisis needs, of our community members.”
The project goals:
• Developing a comprehensive mental health crisis services program to provide 24/7 crisis intervention for individuals and their families in the county.
• Support for continued provision of telemental health services for people with mental health disorders, substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders and their families. This will be done by strengthening and/or sustaining the infrastructure necessary to continue provision of audio and audio-visual HIPAA compliant telehealth capabilities to reduce barriers to treatment access.
• Providing peer advocacy/support and recovery support for people with serious mental illness, substance abuse disorder, and co-occurring disorder, and their families.
• Developing services to support community mental health center staff in maintaining their mental wellness and meeting mental health challenges resulting from the pandemic.
“This significant award will allow Seneca County to further its efforts in developing a comprehensive mental health crisis services program and to provide 24/7 crisis intervention for individuals and their families,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen said. “I commend Director Morse and her team for successfully securing these resources for our community and for those most in need of assistance.”