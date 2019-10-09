OVID –– What a difference a year makes.
The independent audit by Bonadio & Co. of Seneca County’s financial reports for 2017 was full of criticisms. The county, under former Finance Director Brandi Deeds, was cited for numerous unreconciled accounts, late filing with the state, incomplete reports and a host of other irregularities.
The county had to pay Bonadio auditors some $100,000 to work with the county after the audit to correct those deficiencies. Deeds resigned in the summer of 2018, as did former County Manager John Sheppard. Halle Stevens took over as finance director.
Bonadio’s Randy Sheppard came to Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to present the 2018 audit.
“This audit was much different than a year ago,” Sheppard said. “Halle did a great job. She made the reconciliations and got the reports in on time.’’
Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, asked why there were no weaknesses listed or recommendations made for corrections. “Because the county did what they were asked to do in 2017 and there was no more to do for 2018. Your figures are all reconciled until the end of 2018,’’ Sheppard said.
In his monthly remarks, board chairman Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, thanked Sheppard for his efforts at straightening up the county’s finances and giving the county a “clean’’ 2018 audit.
“But most of all, on behalf of the entire Board of Supervisors, we as a collective group say ‘job well done’ to Finance Director Halle Stevens and her entire staff,’’ Shipley said.
“Truly, her first year has been a baptism by fire to sort out and correct previous inaccurate financial report filings to the state,’’ he added.
Shipley also noted that at the board’s October 2018 meeting in Ovid, the board passed a motion directing the sheriff and district attorney to do an investigation of the actions of Sheppard and Deeds after their summer 2018 resignations.
“We expect the investigation conclusions will become public through District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, in the near future,’’ Shipley said.
Shipley said that former 54th District State Senator Mike Nozzolio of Fayette agreed to be chairman of the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery Citizens Advisory Committee. The committee was recently authorized by the board to assist the board’s effort to petition the state to designate Sampson the state’s first-ever veteran’s cemetery.
Shipley said he expects to announce the rest of the committee members at the Nov. 12 board meeting.
While in the state legislature, Nozzolio was instrumental in obtaining state funds for the cemetery, which is operated by the county through the Industrial Development Agency.