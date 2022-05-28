WATERLOO — More physical activity and healthier eating are the goals of a $1.5 million grant Seneca County is getting from the state Health Department.
The grant, spread over five years, is through the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program. Its purpose is to implement policies and plans that increase physical activity and healthy eating among all age groups.
The county Health Department has partnered with all four public school districts and their 12 schools to increase opportunities for students to be more active and improve nutrition. This includes purchasing and maintaining gym equipment, creating after-school exercise clubs, motor-skills activities, and offering smart snacks after school.
Grant partner Child and Family Resources will help create healthier practices in early childcare settings by obtaining locally grown foods and providing education about local farms, foods and gardening.
The worksite and community wellness focus of the grant will be healthy food choices available in vending machines and snack locations around the county.
Other grant partners are the county Planning and Community Development Department, the Office for the Aging, the Finance Department and Pivotal Public Health Partnership.
“We are excited to have this opportunity to positively impact our communities,” county Public Health Director Scott King said. “The CHSC grant will allow us to positively impact many Seneca County residents.”
The county also will participate in the Connecting Routes to Destinations project, also known as “Complete Streets.” This project helps create roadways that are designed to increase safety, and provide convenient access and mobility for users of all ages.
More than 150 municipalities in the state have adopted “Complete Streets” policies, including adding sidewalks, lane striping, bike lanes, paved shoulders for bicycles, signage, crosswalks, bus cutouts, curb cuts and more.
“STEPS is pleased that residents’ long-standing desire to place two speed control devices in Lodi is now a reality, made possible through this important grant,” Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions Project Director Theresa Lahr said.
With the first year of the grant wrapping up, King said he looks forward to continuing to engage communities with this investment in health resources for classrooms.
With grant funding, schools also are purchasing gardening supplies and hydroponic grow towers, and supporting healthier celebrations in schools.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County will conduct assessments and provide training to childcare providers. The agency will assist in providing food service guidelines and supporting school districts through Farm to School programs.