WATERLOO — Seneca County has accepted $245,016.32 from the state over the next three years to help pay the salary and fringe benefits of the county’s coordinator of Victim Witness Domestic Violence Services.
The state will provide $80,924.78 in 2019-20, $80,379.44 in 2020-21 and $83,712.01 in 2021-22.
The grant award was accepted by the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee Tuesday. It will go to the full board Aug. 13.
There will be two changes in the program:
— The coordinator position will be moved from the mental health department to the District Attorney’s Office to allow assistance to victims of other crimes and not be limited to only domestic violence crimes.
— The budget for the coordinator includes a 20 percent county contribution.
Also Tuesday, the committee recommended approving a contract with South Seneca Ambulance to provide medical care and transportation to employees and inmates at the county jail facility in Romulus. The county will pay the ambulance set fees ranging from $360 to $620, depending on the degree of service; a flat-rate fee for transportation to hospitals in Geneva, Ithaca and Syracuse; plus a fee of $7.55 per mile.
In other committee action Tuesday:
• The proposed Sewer Use Law of Seneca County was tabled by the Public Works Committee without comment. The committee also tabled action on a proposal to name the county as lead agency for the environmental review of the county’s south-end sewer consolidation project.
• The Human Resources & Governmental Operation Committee was told that the appointment of a county personnel officer to fill a vacancy will take place at the August board meeting.
