Seneca County mask mandate to be reconsidered
WATERLOO — After falling short by a few votes last month, supporters of a mask mandate for workers and visitors to Seneca County government buildings will try again tonight.
The Board of Supervisors Government Operations Committee will meet in special session at 5:45 p.m. to reconsider that motion.
At the board’s Public Health Committee meeting Aug. 24, county Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart pleaded for a mask mandate like the one imposed in 2020, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases and a low vaccination rate. However, after committee member Michael Reynolds, R-Covert, made a motion for the measure, it did not receive a second.
Later, a motion was made to use the Rule 29 process to bring the motion before the full board without first getting committee approval. That motion also failed despite receiving 377 weighted yes votes and 321 weighted no votes; a two-thirds majority was required for passage.
The Government Operations Committee is chaired by Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, who made the motion for Rule 29 and supports a mask mandate.
— David L. Shaw