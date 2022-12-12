SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Deputy Sheriffs’ Police Benevolent Association held its eighth annual “Shop with a Sheriff” event Dec. 3 at Walmart.
“It truly warms our hearts to see the excitement on the faces of the children when they arrive to the event,” Deputy and PBA President Dan Jacobsen said. “It does, in addition, help bridge the relationship gap between community members and the law enforcement officers who serve the community.”
As in past years, PBA members volunteered their time to escort 10 children that were chosen to participate from across the county. The children went Christmas shopping for themselves and their families.
A pizza lunch donated by Pat’s Pizzeria in Ovid followed the shopping. Santa Claus made a guest appearance after lunch.
The event is funded, in part, by sheriff’s office employee unions through “No Shave November” and “No Shave December” authorized by Sheriff Tim Luce. There are numerous individual and business sponsors too.
“Without these sponsors, the event would not be possible,” Jacobsen said.
The sponsors were The Protectors LEMC, South Seneca school district staff, Romulus school district staff, Waterloo school district staff, Summit Federal Credit Union, Seneca Falls/Waterloo Walmart, Pat’s Pizzeria, and William and Rachel Mehlenbacher; in addition to many other anonymous donations.
Jacobsen said the sheriff’s office administration has been a longtime supporter of the program.