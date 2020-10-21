WATERLOO — For the first time in 24 years, Seneca County voters will have a choice in electing a county clerk.
Republican incumbent Christina “Tina” Lotz was appointed county clerk by former GOP Gov. George Pataki in 1995.
She faced a challenge from Democrat Toni DiPronio Smith in 1996 and won handily but has not faced an opponent since — until this year.
Melissa Brand-Brown will be the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 3 election. The position carries a four-year term.
Lotz, 59, is emphasizing her experience, service and efforts to modernize the clerk’s office during her 25-year tenure.
“Since taking office, I have not been an idle clerk. I work every day helping the users of the county clerk’s office and the Department of Motor Vehicles. I have made many changed to improve the office,” she said.
Lotz said a year after being elected clerk, she computerized the clerk’s records and has done five-year upgrades ever since 1997.
She said her office is one of only two in the six contiguous counties that provide images of documents online. She said the county has one of the best DMVs in the state, focusing on assisting customers with transactions.
“I know the county, state and federal laws that are required to run the county clerk’s office,” she said.
Lotz lives at 21 Porter St., Seneca Falls, and is married to Gerry Drake. They are parents of two children and have three grandchildren. She is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. After graduating from Mynderse Academy in 1980, she began working for Bill Cram Chevrolet-Oldsmobile in August 1980. She began working as a motor vehicle license clerk in the county DMV in 1988. She transferred to the county clerk’s office in 1990 and was appointed county clerk by Pataki.
Brand-Brown, 36, also lives in Seneca Falls. She said she would be the best choice for county clerk because she is “a forward thinker and a doer.”
“I will bring a fresh perspective to the clerk’s office, which is long overdue, and work with colleagues to find the bests ways to assist our residents,” she said. “Seneca County has lagged behind the rest of the state in making information accessible online and the belated improvements made by the incumbent do not go far enough to bring us into the 21st Century.”
Brand-Brown has associate degrees in biotechnology and liberal arts from Finger Lakes Community College and an undergraduate degree in studio arts from the State University College at Potsdam. She has worked as a health inspector for the Seneca County Health Department for nine years and worked for the U.S. Census Bureau this year on nights and weekends.
She and her husband, Steve, have two children.
Voting will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the county’s 16 consolidated polling places. Early voting begins Saturday at he County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, and ends Nov. 1. Mail-in balloting also is underway.