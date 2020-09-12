WATERLOO — Health departments in six neighboring counties, including Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates, have been accredited by the state and nationally.
Seneca County Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart delivered that news to the Seneca County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 8 meeting.
“This is something that has been under discussion since 2013,” Swinehart said, adding it took about a year to submit the required documentation on services provided by the health departments, with minimum standards required for 12 criteria. “The state is pushing for accreditation, and the six counties joined together in preparing and submitting a multi-jurisdictional application in 2018.”
After Seneca, Steuben, Schuyler, Ontario, Wayne and Yates counties submitted the application in 2018, the state conducted site visits the next two years before they were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those counties are part of the S2AY Rural Health Network.
The counties were recognized by the Public Health Accreditation Board. Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said it is the first regional accreditation in the United States.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extremely important that we continue to improve our services and performance,” Beer said. “Ontario County Public Health strives to meet the needs of those we serve as effectively as possible.”
In other action at the Sept. 8 Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ meeting:
• TAX CAP — The board voted 12-0 to approve a local law that will allow the county to exceed the state’s property tax cap in 2021. Board members David Hayes, R-Romulus, and Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, were absent
A public hearing on the local law drew no comments.
County Manager Mitch Rowe said the county will exceed the cap only if it has no other choice in balancing the 2021 budget. The county is facing a $6 million shortfall in the 2020 budget.
• DEL LAGO — Valerie McIntyre, who was representing del Lago Resort & Casino workers, thanked the board for its support in reopening the Tyre facility.
Del Lago, which closed March 16, reopened Sept. 9 at 25% capacity and with more limited hours. She urged the board to continue to advocate for a full reopening.
James Garlick of Varick ask what del Lago must do to increase its capacity in terms of the number of slot machines, table games, and food and beverage service. He said the board should ask the governor’s office for that criteria, saying that the county is suffering from a loss of sale tax and gaming revenue at a time when Indian-run casinos can operate at full capacity with no state restrictions.
• VETERANS CEMETERY — Garlick also asked about the status of the county’s effort to have Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus become the first state-designated veterans cemetery.
Rowe said a committee headed by former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio of Fayette is working on the matter and hopes to have an answer soon.
“We’re pushing hard for it,’’ Rowe said.