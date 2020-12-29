WATERLOO — Seneca County has hired a former U.S. Attorney General and Solicitor General to file a petition with the Supreme Court of the United States.
Paul Clement, a partner in the Washington, D.C.-based law firm of Kirkland & Ellis, will prepare a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court, asking it to hear an appeal of lower-court rulings favoring the Cayuga Nation in a tax-foreclosure case that began in 2013.
Clement, 54, has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court, as well as many of the key cases in lower federal courts involving challenges to former President George W. Bush’s administration and its conduct in the war on terrorism.
As of November 2011, Clement had argued more cases before the nation’s highest court since 2000 than any of his peers.
Clement often focuses on high-stakes appeals. In recent years, he successfully defended a $1.2 billion jury verdict for clients in a 10th Circuit Court of Appeals case. He has initiated major administrative law challenges and constitutional litigation against the federal government, including the airline industry’s challenge to fee increases and the First Amendment challenge in Allergan v. United States.
After completing his degree program at Harvard Law School, the Cedarsburg, Wis., native was a law clerk first for Judge Laurence Silberman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, then for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, after which he worked as an associate for Kirkland & Ellis. He served as chief counsel for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on the Constitution, Federalism and Property Rights.
He later joined the King & Spalding firm in Washington as a partner, heading the firm’s appellate practice. He served as an adjunct professor at the Georgetown University Law Center from 1998 to 2004, teaching a seminar on the separation of powers. Clement joined the U.S. Justice Department in February 2001. Before his confirmation as Solicitor General, he served as Principal Deputy Solicitor General and became the acting Solicitor General July 11, 2004.
On Aug. 27, 2007, President George W. Bush named Clement as the future acting Attorney General. He was to take office upon the resignation of Attorney General Antonio Gonzales. He took that office Sept. 17, 2007, but left 24 hours later when Bush named another person as acting Attorney General. He resigned from the Justice Department in May 2008 and returned to Georgetown Law Center as a senior fellow. According to Wikipedia, he was mention as a possible Supreme Court nominee in 2008, ’12 and ’16.
The state of New York has agreed to pay the county’s legal costs in matters related to the Cayuga Nation, which is based in Seneca Falls and Union Springs. The case at hand involves the county’s efforts to foreclose on properties owned by the Cayugas that were delinquent in paying property taxes.
Bond, Schoeneck & King usually represents the county in Cayuga Nation matters, but suggested it would be better to hire a firm with Supreme Court experience.