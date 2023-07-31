SENECA FALLS — Seneca County once again will hosting a National Night Out celebration from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rodman Lott & Sons Farms on Route 414.
The event is free and open to all families who live in the county. Free sno-cones and hot dogs are provided for all children, and there will be bounce houses, kickball and a water balloon toss with members of the county’s law enforcement agencies.
National Night Out events are designed to engage neighbors with local law enforcement in positive circumstances to decrease crime, increase drug-abuse prevention activities, and improve crime prevention awareness throughout the community.
Seneca County’s National Night Out provides a fun, interactive experience for youth, with the night being coordinated by a local committee. Members of the Waterloo and Seneca Falls police departments, the sheriff’s office, state police, state park police, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and state Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, will participate.
In addition to the information and free materials, other highlights include K9 and state police SWAT helicopter-rappel demonstrations, SCUBA team, 9/11 tribute and police motorcycle, and members of the Finger Lakes Air Pilots flying remote control planes.
Prizes will be raffled to children and adults through the generosity of many local businesses and agencies.
Contact Karen or Sarah at 315-539-1135, karen@uwseneca.org or sarah@uwseneca.org with questions.