The Seneca County House of Concern launched the “A New Home for the House” campaign at its semi-monthly mobile food giveaway event this afternoon at the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
SCHOC, the principal food pantry for the county, also offers a clothes closet and a thrift store that includes used furniture and household items. It was founded in 1968 in Waterloo by a group of women who noticed a need for local children to be clothed better. The organization opened in an empty storefront for two years before moving to its present location at 35 State St. in Seneca Falls.
The current property initially housed several human services organizations, but within a few years, the SCHOC occupied the entirety of its two buildings: a previous church and a house next door.
During the pandemic, the need for food and assistance doubled. Food giveaways have featured long lines of people needing that extra boost of food for the month. No questions are asked; people are fed. Currently, more than 900 families receive assistance.
The years of service have taken their toll on SCHOC’s buildings, and major repairs are needed. The village of Waterloo has encouraged the organization to purchase the old Save-a-Lot grocery store on Locust Street, a block from Main Street, behind the village offices. This 1980s building would give SCHOC 42% more usable space, greater visibility, as well as ample parking and handicapped accessibility.
The cost of the new building is $250,000; that is the goal for the “A New Home for the House” campaign. After some renovations, SCHOC hopes to move into its new space this fall.
Donations for the campaign may be made on a one-time basis, although SCHOC is offering the opportunity to pledge to the campaign and take up to three years to pay. Donations may be made using pledge publications, by visiting www.houseofconcern.org, or by mailing Seneca County House of Concern, New Home Campaign, 35 State St., Seneca Falls NY 13148.
For more information about the campaign, or with questions concerning donations, contact J. Brad Benson at (607) 329-9802 or bradbenson28@hotmail.com.