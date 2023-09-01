WATERLOO — Within days of a housing needs assessment being released — a report that indicated a critical shortage — Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Enslow declared a state of emergency Tuesday.
The emergency order is effective immediately and will continue for 30 days, unless rescinded or amended by another declaration or order.
“This is not specifically designed at asylum seekers,” Enslow said Wednesday. “It covers us in case we are asked to house them when there is no room for our own people, let alone others. If we had the room, I’d say fine, but we don’t. Our lack of permanent and temporary housing has been a crisis for a long time.”
Enslow added a major hotel that used to take Social Services referrals no longer does, adding to the problem.
In the declaration, Enslow said there exists an immediate and urgent need for housing of all types in Seneca County. He said the housing needs assessment completed in June by High Road Community Planning & Analytics of North Tonawanda “makes key findings in the shortage of housing options for all economic levels, the cost of housing and the lack of available housing for almost every sector of the county’s population.”
Enslow said the county has reached “critically low” levels of permanent residential housing. And, he said the county Commissioner of Human Services reports there is a lack of in-county emergency housing or like options for the existing homeless population “even with use of motels and other transient housing options” that has led to referrals made to out-of-county service providers.
“The findings of the assessment and the DHS report quantifiably demonstrate a deficiency of both permanent and temporary housing availability for low, middle and high-income earning individuals and families,” said Enslow, R-Waterloo, adding that the need for adequate housing levels is a “fundamentally critical cornerstone of economic development, community growth and economic stability. In the last 10 years, market conditions and demographic shifts as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic have resulted in a stagnation of housing developments across the county.”
The emergency declaration, according to Enslow, finds that the “public safety is imperiled as set forth.” He ordered that all available county resources be directed and utilized to address this immediate and pressing need for housing development and that until such time as adequate levels of housing are established to meet the current demand within the county, the facilitation of residential housing development shall remain a priority for Seneca County.
The High Road report recommended the county board form a standing committee on housing, establish a special housing task force to address the issue, and develop a comprehensive housing strategy.