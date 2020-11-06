WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will schedule a public hearing for a one-year PILOT agreement with Deer Haven Park owner Earl Martin related to his proposal for the former Hillside Children’s Center property in Varick.
The measure also accepts Martin’s application for the one-year PILOT, which has yet to be negotiated. A final vote on the PILOT could be taken at the IDA board’s Dec. 3 meeting.
Martin was the only bidder for the 172-acre Hillside property, part of the former Seneca Army Depot. After the depot closed in 2000, the IDA was given the 10,586-acre parcel — it overlaps the border between Romulus and Varick — to redevelop. The IDA leased a chunk of the northern end to Hillside in 2004 for use as a residential treatment center for troubled youth.
Hillside did not renew its 15-year lease and left the property in 2019. The IDA sought bids for the property and decided to accept Martin’s offer of $65,000. Martin asked to lease the property for a year, paying the $65,000 purchase price up front as rent. The IDA agreed.
Speaking to the IDA Board of Directors via teleconference, Martin explained his plans for the property and why he wanted an unusual, one-year PILOT of around $10,000, which would be shared with the town, county and Romulus school district.
“The white deer tours run by Seneca White Deer (Inc.) were struggling,” Martin said. “The COVID pandemic had a big impact and it became apparent that the tours were not sustainable as a stand-alone enterprise. It was obvious the tours had to change, and when Hillside became available, I put in my bid.”
The Hillside property is adjacent to Deer Haven Park, which Martin created in an effort to preserve the white-tailed white deer herd and other wildlife.
“The questions I had to ask were what is the income stream and how do I not make that land a liability,” Martin continued. “I believe expanding the white deer tours is part of the attraction of the Hillside property. I intend to add historic exhibits about the depot. People weren’t always going to see white deer, so they need to be able to see something else of interest.”
Martin said he plans to install a miniature golf course with a white deer and military history themes; a history tour by watercraft, highlighting history of the area; “perks” for people who work at his nearby Seneca Iron Works business, including use of the kitchen for meals; and a campsite and amenities for tourists. He added he would use some of the Hillside buildings to meet space needs for his business.
He said he asked for a one-year PILOT so he can evaluate where things are going after 12 months of development. He said if necessary, he would ask for a one-year extension of the PILOT.
Martin said he has concerns about the assessment of the 172 acres and is hopeful that can be clarified within a year to help make his business plan a success. He said one of his goals in the acquisition is to have long-term predictability.
The county Board of Supervisors, in a split vote, has sent a letter to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office opposing the Hillside sale to Martin. Board member Thomas Kime said the property is a liability to the IDA and he’d like to see a new owner do something positive with the land, saying he favors moving ahead with the public hearing.
In other action Thursday:
• SOLAR — The board voted 8-0 to approve an incentive package to 1 Fayette LLC for its 5 megawatt solar project on Canoga Road in Fayette. There will be a PILOT, exemption from sales tax on purchases of equipment and materials, and an exemption from the mortgage tax. The company plans to install the panels on leased land, and connect to the state power grid by July 1, 2021.