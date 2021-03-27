WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has acquired more Seneca Army Depot property from the Army.
The IDA Board of Directors voted to accept the deeds to 11 parcels, totaling 283 acres, at its meeting Thursday.
Several hundred acres of former Depot land in Romulus and Varick were withheld from transfer to the IDA when the depot closed in 2000 because environmental remediation was needed. The 283 acres are the latest to be deemed remediated and safe for redevelopment.
When the 10,587-acre depot closed, the decision was made to give the land to the IDA for redevelopment. Once liability and remediation issues were settled, the land was deeded to the IDA.
In other matters Thursday:
• The board discussed the Route 414 sewer line in Tyre and Seneca Falls. It takes wastewater from businesses and residences on Route 414 to the Seneca Falls treatment plant. The IDA paid for construction of the line several years ago as a way to encourage economic development along Route 414, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre.
However, the county Board of Supervisors reversed an earlier commitment to pay for repairs to the line. IDA board member Tom Kime was critical of that decision, saying the IDA financed the line to benefit economic development and made no money from it to pay for repairs. He said repairs should be the responsibility of Seneca Falls or the county.
Kime said at the very least the IDA should be compensated for the estimated $45,000 in repairs that are needed. Several other board members agreed, and IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said she would talk to county officials to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
Waterloo Supervisor and IDA board member Don Trout said the Board of Supervisors agreed in January to pay for repairs but has since changed its mind, and he’s not sure why. It was suggested the town of Seneca Falls increase rates to pay for repairs.
• The IDA voted to transfer railroad tracks within the former depot to Seneca BioEnergy, a company that has located on the former depot. The company asked for the tracks to be transferred so they can be used as part of its business. Two other companies on the former depot were given railroad tracks at an earlier juncture.
• Davis reported that annual audits completed recently gave the IDA a “clean” report with no material issues that need correction.
• The IDA approved extensions of sales-tax-exemption agreements with Waterloo Container, Finger Lakes Equipment Rental, Waterloo Downtown Properties, and Deep Dairy of Waterloo. The four companies said the pandemic delayed expansion plans for each of them.