SENECA FALLS — Danaren Dental Labs could have expanded at existing facilities it owns in Florida or South Carolina. Or, the company could have outsourced production to overseas facilities.
Instead, Danaren will continue to build its Seneca County footprint.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency voted 6-0 to approve a package of incentives for Danaren, allowing the company to expand in Seneca Falls, keep 36 jobs, and add 35 more positions over the next five years. Those jobs, both executive and manufacturing, will have a median salary of $55,000.
The IDA board agreed to a package that includes a PILOT agreement for 10 years, saving the company $187,350 in town, county and school taxes. It also includes an exemption from paying sales tax on purchases of materials, equipment and supplies for the new building, saving an estimated $292,000, and an exemption from paying the mortgage recording tax, saving $22,500.
Before the vote, IDA officials said a cost-benefits analysis of the incentive package indicates a 34-to-1 ratio, meaning for every $1 in incentives, the expansion would yield $34 in wages, taxes and other benefits.
The board also voted 6-0 Thursday to issue a declaration through the State Environmental Quality Review that the project would not have a significant negative impact on the environment.
Danaren wants to lease 15,000 square feet of land from its sister company, BonaDent Dental Laboratories, to build a 13,650-square-foot addition.
Mark Pitifer, Danaren’s director of community relations, told the board before the vote that Danaren is a low-cost option for dental restorations despite competing with domestic and dental labs in China, India and Mexico.
“We have outgrown our space here. We need more space to compete in the market,” Pitifer said. “Staying here will keep existing jobs and add more jobs.
“We are looking at a six-month project if we get approval.”
Steve Brusso, Menzo Case, Steve Wadhams, Erica Paolicelli, Valerie Bassett and Don Trout voted in favor of the incentive package and SEQR declaration. Board members Tom Kime and Jeff Shipley were absent.
Also Thursday:
• RLF — The board encouraged IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis to publicize the availability of loans from the organization’s Revolving Loan Fund. It was noted there have been only four loans made in the last 10 years.
In addition, emergency loans to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are available from the RLF.
The board voted 6-0 to modify requirements for emergency loans to encourage participation.