WATERLOO — Two Romulus businesses planning to expand were helped by Seneca County Industrial Development Agency action Thursday.
The IDA board voted 7-0 to approve a resolution provide a PILOT agreement and tax exemptions for Keystone Mills on Route 336. The motion accepts the company’s application for assistance and authorizes a public hearing, which has yet to be scheduled, before a final vote is taken.
Keystone Mills officials Melvin Kurtz, Gerald Swartley and Jane Messmer spoke to the board via Zoom about their plans to use the IDA aid to help pay for a new building that will allow the business to expand its organic grain-processing and distribution business to its upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania markets. Kurtz said the company is now using a leased building on the former Seneca Army Depot, but wants to move organic production from that location to its current facility.
The company, formed in 1894 in Pennsylvania, moved to Romulus in 1985.
“We have grown steadily since the 1980s and work with 20 grain growers,” Kurtz said. “We have 52 full- and part-time employees in our manufacturing, warehouse, sales and transportation areas. Our organic market is growing and we need to plan to meet that demand.”
The company plans to buy 55 acres of land near its Route 336 location, construct a new building on about 10 acres, and use 45 acres as active farmland. Keystone expects to hire six more employees while retaining its existing workforce.
Also Thursday, the board voted 7-0 to approve a request from Schrader Farms on Route 96A in Romulus for a $185,000 loan from the IDA’s Revolving Loan Fund. The company will repay the loan over a 10-year period at 2.44% interest.
“Our loan committee has looked at this loan request and recommends its approval,” IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said. “The company will use it to purchase equipment for its planned expansion of its meat processing and slaughterhouse business that has been delayed due to COVID, but will now move forward.”
The company said it will hire three new employees while keeping its existing 16 full- and part-time employees.
Davis told the board the loan fund will have a $634,780 balance after the Schrader loan is approved.
In other matters:
• SEWER — IDA board member Don Trout, representing the county Board of Supervisors, said an issue to be resolved is whether the IDA would be willing to split the cost of taking over the sewer line on Route 414 in Tyre. Trout said it appears the county will create a fourth county sewer district for that line.
• VACANCY — Davis said five people have applied to fill a vacant seat on the nine-member IDA board, and that interviews are being scheduled.