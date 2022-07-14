WATERLOO — In her second-quarter report, Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Sarah Davis said there are 31 prospective projects that could receive financial assistance from the organization.
Davis told the IDA Board of Directors at its July meeting that seven of those 31 businesses are likely to submit applications for financial incentives sometime this year.
“That does not include two projects that are ongoing from 2021,” Davis noted.
Bestmade Products, which manufactures aluminum docks, relocated to the IDA’s Deer Run Industrial Park in Seneca Falls recently. It has a revolving-loan application in process that should go to a decision soon.
She added that Wilkins RV opened a new facility in Tyre recently, and has identified a new site in Junius for expansion. That company will be resubmitting an updated PILOT application.
“We are continuing to see growth in hospitality, tourism, craft beverage production, agriculture and food production and renewable energy,” Davis said.
Her report also stated the IDA is conducting interviews for a grant and development specialist. The search is down to four finalists who are being interviewed this week and next.
IDA staffers also are working with the joint interview committee, which is made up of IDA and Board of Supervisors members, in the fall to begin the search for a new board member to fill the seat vacated by Sue Cirencione.