WATERLOO — Finger Lakes Agronomics bought 10.4 acres of land from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency in its Deer Run Corporate Park on Auburn Road in Seneca Falls.
Business owner James Saik plans to construct a building there and relocate his fertilizer and seed operation from Route 318.
Saik, who bought the land for $85,496, has applied for a financial incentives from the IDA to help support his business. He is seeking an exemption from the mortgage-recording tax, plus a PILOT agreement with local taxing jurisdictions. The IDA Board of Directors will consider the initial resolution at its meeting Thursday at noon. If approved, a public hearing will be scheduled and a cost-benefit analysis will be prepared prior to the board making a final decision.
Thursday’s meeting will be recorded by Finger Lakes TV in Canandaigua, a requirement for IDAs statewide in 2020, and aired at a later date.
Also Thursday:
• The board will elect officers for 2020, designate banking institutions, and appoint a chief financial officer.
• IDA Executive Director Bob Aronson retired in December, prompting a search for a replacement. The deadline for applications is Jan. 17.
• The IDA also is looking for someone to replace longtime board member and former president Tom Macinski.