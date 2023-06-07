WATERLOO — Sarah Davis, executive director of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency, has received the designation of certified economic developer by the International Economic Development Council.
The Council administered the written certification exam May 8. Davis was notified of her designation nine days later.
She has headed the Seneca County IDA since April 2020.
Davis has guided 13 economic development projects in Seneca County, resulting in more than $200 million in private investment, along with the creation and retention of more than 250 jobs.