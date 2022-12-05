WATERLOO — Applications are being accepted to fill a vacant seat on the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency board.
The vacancy was caused by the April 26 resignation of Sue Cirencione.
Interested candidates must live in Seneca County. Submit a cover letter and résumé by Dec. 16 to the Seneca County IDA, Attention of Office Manager Kelly Kline, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, NY 13165. Or, email those items to k.kline@senecacountyida.org.
According to IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis, applicants should possess business leadership and management skills, a commitment to the work of the IDA, integrity and sensitivity to any appearance of a conflict of interest, and a temperament and ability to reach consensus.
“The agency’s primary purpose is to promote private sector commercial and industrial development and advance the job opportunities an economic welfare of the people of Seneca County,” Davis said.
A key part of the IDA’s effort is the ability to offer various tax reductions for job-creating businesses and industries.
Steve Brusso, Tom Murray, Bruce Murray, Tom Kime, Ben Guthrie, Ralph Lott, Don Trout and Jeff Shipley are on the IDA board.