WATERLOO — The 630-acre property that housed the former Willard Psychiatric Center campus sits vacant and unused.
The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency hopes that isn’t a long-term scenario.
The board will consider the possibility of soliciting proposals for a study on the “highest and best use” for the state-owned Willard campus when it meets at noon Thursday in the county office building. The meeting is open to the pubic, and it will be livestreamed at www.senecacountyida.org/livestream.
The study would be paid for by the IDA, using grant money and its own operating funds. Executive Director Sarah Davis said the report would analyze the assets and suggest best possible uses of the campus.
In August, the county Board of Supervisors urged the state to maintain the property and work hard to find a new use for the facilities, fearful they would deteriorate and become unmarketable.
The state built and opened a psychiatric treatment center in Willard in 1869. It closed in 1999, after which the state Department of Corrections used part of the campus as a drug treatment center until March of this year.