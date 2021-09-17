WATERLOO — For every $1 in tax breaks given to the Trelina Solar Energy Center project, there would be $3 in economic benefits.
That was the conclusion of a cost-benefit analysis done for the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency on the 80 megawatt solar facility proposed for a 450-acre parcel of leased land in the Packwood and Serven Road and Pre-Emption Street area of the town of Waterloo.
The IDA will make that data available as part of a public hearing on the aid it plans to offer Trelina. The hearing is set for noon Sept. 22 at Town Hall.
Florida-based NextEra Energy has applied for a permit from the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment to construct and operate a $128.2 million solar facility that would tie into the New York State Electric & Gas substation in Border City. The company has applied to the IDA for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would save an estimated $14.1 million over 15 years, and an exemption from paying the 8% sales tax on equipment, supplies and fixtures that would save $1.1 million.
The CBA indicated the benefits of the project, in terms of payroll and property taxes, would be $43.1 million, two permanent jobs, and 564 temporary construction jobs.
A decision from the siting board on the application, which is being reviewed, is due Dec. 8.
• • •
The IDA also scheduled a public hearing for 3 p.m. Sept. 20 at Lodi Town Hall on a package proposed for NY Lodi LLC, a $9.2 million, 4.9 megawatt solar project proposed for 30 acres of vacant land at 1877 Halsey Lane in Lodi. The project would create 20 temporary jobs, but no permanent positions.
The cost-benefit analysis for the project shows tax breaks from a PILOT and other exemptions totaling $1.46 million, offset by payroll and tax benefits of $1.95 million, producing a cost-benefit ratio of 1 to 1.
The IDA may vote on final resolutions for both projects at its October meeting.